Kevin Owens is one of the biggest and most popular stars on the current WWE roster. Known for his exceptional talking ability and memorable in-ring clashes, Owens has earned a reputation as one of the very best in pro wrestling today.

With experience in several prominent promotions like Ring of Honor and PWG, Owens earned a name for himself on the independent scene before signing with WWE in 2014. Since then, he has become one of the more decorated stars in the company.

Over the past 11 years, Owens has earned several lucrative contracts, making him among the highest-paid wrestlers in the business right now.

What is Kevin Owens' net worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Owens has a net worth of around $3 million. This figure is based on his current WWE salary and merchandise earnings.

Making his in-ring debut in 2000, Kevin Owens, then known by his real name Kevin Steen, first made a name for himself on the independent scene in Canada. Working in this circuit led Steen to meet another wrestler who would define his career, El Generico (WWE's Sami Zayn).

Heading to the United States and working for more well-known independent promotions such as CZW and PWG, Steen and Generico became known for memorable encounters and for forming a stellar tag team.

Then in 2007, Steen and Generico made their debut in Ring of Honor Wrestling. The duo would become known for their dysfunctional pairing that found success in a series of excellent matches against The Briscoe Brothers. This feud put both Kevin Steen and El Generico on the map thanks to their unforgettable chemistry with one another.

After an iconic Ladder War Match against The Briscoes, the two teams went their separate ways. Then a year later, Steen and Generico won the ROH World Tag Team Championships. This reign would end at the hands of The American Wolves in 2009. Later that year, Steen turned on Generico, leading to a legendary rivalry between the two former partners.

Thanks to this rivalry, both men reached legendary status, going to war in a series of fantastic battles from 2010 to 2013. On the success of this feud, Steen went on to become ROH World Champion in 2012, which led to both Steen and Generico signing with WWE, where they became Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, respectively.

Making his debut at WWE NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution 2014, Owens picked up a win over CJ Parker and then later turned on Zayn again after he captured the NXT Championship in a signature betrayal.

Owens beat Zayn to win the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Rival in February 2015. The rivalry between Owens and Zayn helped both men earn their way to the WWE main roster in short order.

In one of the most noteworthy main roster call-ups, Kevin Owens confronted John Cena, kickstarting a feud that helped him become a superstar in WWE. In his first main roster match, Owens defeated Cena at Elimination Chamber 2015.

Kevin Owens | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Later that same year, Owens won the Intercontinental Championship. Then one year later, KO reached the next level by capturing the WWE Universal Championship. KO has put on several significant rivalries against the likes of Zayn, Cena, Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes.

Over the past 10 years, Owens has been a former WWE Universal Champion, NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion, and three-time United States Champion. He has also headlined WrestleMania twice, once against Stone Cold Steve Austin at Mania 38 and then the following year alongside Sami Zayn in a win over The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Kevin Owens' salary

Kevin Owens is among the highest-paid wrestlers on the WWE roster today. Reportedly earning $2 million a year, KO has earned himself one of the most lucrative contracts of anyone in the company right now. Owens also earns from opportunities like Cameo.

Kevin Owens' endorsements

Apart from his salary, Owens also earns income based on his WWE merchandise sales. With his signature KO-themed shirts, he is one of the most popular stars, regularly selling plenty of merchandise to the company's fanbase.

Kevin Owens' charity work

Like many WWE stars, Kevin Owens has supported several charitable organizations. The former WWE Universal Champion has supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for terminally ill children throughout his time with the company.

Outside of his charity work with WWE, Owens has shown a strong appreciation for organizations focused on psychological well-being. KO has contributed to the Canadian Mental Health Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

