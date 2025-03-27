Linda Hogan Slams Hulk Hogan In Social Media Rant Calling Him A Liar And Sex Addict
Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, took to social media yesterday to slam the WWE Hall of Famer and beer purveyor.
In a Stories post on her Instagram account, the former reality TV star opened up about her struggles with loneliness and her relationships with her children, Brooke and Nick, before slamming and mocking Hogan.
“It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better. I am by myself today, again, as usual. I’m okay with most things, but today something hit... It’s been 15 or longer years since I left Hulk… Hulk Hogan. And my family is in the worst mess."
Linda then opened up on her relationship with her children, noting that she and Brooke haven't spoken in nearly eight years.
Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us she had twins. She didn’t tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected on to me, but she cut me out, too. I haven’t talked to her for seven years, almost eight years now. And God bless Nick. He’s still such a good boy.- Linda Hogan on Instagram
She then turned her attention to Hulk, calling him a liar and sex addict before mocking him as he "marches on" with his life.
I’ve never put a Facebook post out like this with my ugly face and my crying face, but I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan and what it entailed and what has it has caused over the years and everything else. He’s a complete liar. He is a sex addict.
Your face out there and know that all these horrible things are going on behind the scenes. Yet. He marches on. He marches on. Yeah. Oh, I’m promoting my own beer. Real American beer. Yeah. Look at me. Woo. Yeah. He’s such a hero. Not. Okay. I’m gonna give you my thumbs down.
Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan married in 1993, having two kids, Brooke and Nick, before divorcing in 2009. Hulk would then marry his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 before divorcing in 2021. In September 2023, Hulk married his third wife, Sky Daily. Daughter Brooke did not attend, instead posting an explanation on Instagram wishing him well.
