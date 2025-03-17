Liv Morgan Shows Off Battle Wounds From Latest Rhea Ripley Match
Liv Morgan has taken to social media once again to share an image of her bruises from her latest match against Rhea Ripley.
Morgan and Ripley faced off in a no disqualification match in Hanover, Germany last night. Ripley won the match, with Morgan taking to X afterwards to share an image of the bruises left across her body.
Morgan tagged Ripley and captioned the post with a handful of middle fingers.
Fans shared videos from the event, and it certainly looks like Morgan took a beating.
"Mami's serving up chops for dinner," @2dayInHistoRhea wrote alongside a video of Ripley chopping Morgan.
"PARKOUR!!!" wrote @AHEART0FSTONE with a video of Ripley launching herself at a seated Morgan.
Last month, Morgan shared an image of her horror eye injury after taking a knee to the face from IYO Sky during a tag team match.
Morgan looks set to take on Jade Cargill on this week's SmackDown after Cargill challenged her to a match after she disrupted Cargill's interview about Naomi.
