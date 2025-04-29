Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan Taking Time Off From WWE For Major Film Role
Congratulations are in order for one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Liv Morgan announced on Monday's episode of Raw that she will be taking some time away from WWE after she landed herself a major role in an upcoming feature film.
No other details about the project were announced, but PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that information will be made public some time in the next week.
It's not clear just how many weeks Morgan is set to miss, but her hiatus does come at an awkward time. Raquel Rodriguez and herself won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions just one week ago when they defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the Raw after Mania.
MORE: WWE Backlash Match Set After Bayley’s Attacker Reveals Herself
The Judgment Day dropping the titles at WrestleMania 41 would have cleared Morgan up to fulfil her film obligations without putting the belts in creative limbo, but WWE management decided to give the titles back to Liv and Raquel in order to kick-start Lynch's heel turn and subsequent program with her former protege.
As was announced on Monday's episode of Raw, Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash coming up on May 10.
