Masha Slamovich Issues Statement In Response To Abuse Allegations
TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich has abuse allegations being thrown her way after a friend of her ex-boyfriend, Alex Atkisson, took to X Tuesday morning to post conversations between Slamovich and Aktisson.
Over 100 screenshots were posted using a Dropbox link. The post calls Slamovich "abusive" and "entitled to everything." The backlash around the allegations has led to a series of responses from promotions she's affiliated with and a response from Slamovich herself.
Slamovich took to social media Wednesday night to respond to the allegations where she seemingly accepted responsibility for the role she played in her "toxic and mutually destructive" relationship and has issued an apology to her former partner and anyone she may have let down with her actions.
She also makes it clear there will be no further statement on the matter beyond the post on X.
Response from promotions
The TNA Knockouts champion was reportedly never planned for the TNA invasion on NXT Tuesday night due to her being out of the United States, according to Fightful report. The report also noted that Slamovich's contract with TNA is set to expire soon.
In response to the allegations, Slamovich has been pulled from multiple indepent booings and her match against Ash By Ellegance for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Victory Road is no longer being promoted. TNA has not made an official announcement on the status of the match.
TNA issued an official statement to The Takedown On SI on Tuesday regarding against Slamovich saying, " “We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation.”
There has not been an official announcement on whether or not the investigation has concluded yet.
The Fallout
Following the post by Slamovich, the friend of Atkisson who initially leaked screenshots of text messages between the couple went on to make a final pair of accusations toward her. The X user claimed to receive death threats from Slamovich and said the Knockouts champion isn't actually sorry for her role in the relationship.
Atkisson posted a lengthy response Tuesday afternoon on X following the release of the text messages claiming he told his friend to hold back on those screenshots for a very long time.
"They’re a part of my life and history. I don’t get to where I am now ; a mature and thoughtful person with a healthy dose of CTE without the experiences I went through and the isolation I experienced in a foreign country."- Alexander Atkisson on X
TNA+ is airing Victory Road live this Friday September 26 inside the Edmonton Expo Centre in Alberta, Canada. Mike Santana is set to face Ridge Holland and Steve Maclin is set to defend his TNA International Championship against Frankie Kazarian.
