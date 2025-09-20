Místico Defeats MJF In Title Vs. Mask Match, Wins CMLL World Championship
The latest chapter of the rivalry between MJF and Místico was their most vicious yet.
Last night at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show, celebrating 92 years of Mexican lucha libre, MJF lost the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Místico, with whom he's been at odds for months. The match was a thrilling 18-minute encounter in front of a molten-hot Arena Mexico crowd.
MJF entered to heavy boos from the crowd, wearing American flag imagery, specifically a Homelander-inspired jacket and cape from the TV show, The Boys. He was accompanied by AEW's Jon Cruz, who was dressed like Abraham Lincoln. Místico received a hero's welcome and walked out to his Me Muero theme song, wearing the AEW and CMLL logos on each side of his mask.
The action started as soon as Místico entered the ring with MJF immediately attacking the CMLL legend, ripping his mask, and drawing blood. From there, the match spiraled into a vicious bloodbath where MJF was the relentless foreign invader and Místico fought for his mask, his company, and his country.
In the end, Místico's perseverance carried him to victory, forcing MJF to tap out to the La Mistica submission and securing the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.
Místico and MJF's second match was so highly anticipated that CMLL elected to make the show available on Triller for PPV purchase, with English commentary, due to an elevated amount of interest from international fans. AEW also promoted the match on the September 13 episode of Collision with a backstage promo segment from both men. The ongoing rivalry between MJF and Místico has been one of the best examples of the strong working relationship between AEW and CMLL.
A brief history of MJF and Mistico's rivalry
The bad blood between MJF and Místico began over the summer at Grand Slam Mexico when MJF cheated in his match against Místico, which led to the match ending via disqualification. After the match, MJF continued his brutal attack and stole Mistico's mask in front of his home crowd, igniting a war that would become increasingly more personal over the months that followed.
MJF would later attack Místico in MLW, where he was a member of the roster before joining AEW. They'd also clash in the men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas. To further antagonize his enemy, MJF challenged and defeated Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in July, calling it the title that had continuously eluded Mistico throughout his career.
He defended the title successfully against Zandokan Jr. in August and was immediately challenged after the match by Místico for a Mask vs. Title match at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show.
What's next?
MJF won't have long to lick his wounds after his loss because he'll be on a flight from Mexico City to Toronto. This afternoon, he'll be having what is sure to be another bloody encounter, this time against Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'N Tacks match at AEW All Out.
Also on the All Out card that was part of CMLL's anniversary show is Máscara Dorada and the Don Callis Family's Hechicero. Dorada will be part of a three-way match versus Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Unified Championship. Hechicero will team up with Josh Alexander to participate in a four-way ladder match versus Brodido, the Young Bucks, and JetSpeed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
