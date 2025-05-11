MJF Comments On Working With Becky Lynch For Happy Gilmore 2
In a week that has seen just a little bit of confrontation between WWE and AEW talents (here's looking at YOU, Je'Von Evans), it is a welcome surprise to see MJF, of all people, sending praise the way of a top WWE superstar.
The former AEW Champion had nothing but nice things to say about multiple time WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with whom he co-stars in the upcoming Netflix film, Happy Gilmore 2.
Both MJF and Lynch will play supporting roles in the sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler classic and, during a recent interview with Variety, The Man had nothing but nice things to say about everyone's favorite scumbag.
"You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”- Becky Lynch
Friedman, meanwhile, was equally effusive towards Lynch, quote tweeting Variety's article with his own complimentary words. Well, complimentary unless your Lyra Valkyria.
"Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle."- MJF
Despite Lynch and MJF's thoughts on Lyra, the Intercontinental Champion was successful indefending her title against The Man at Backlash, scoring her second victory over Lynch after initially dethroning her as NXT Women's Champion in 2023.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Being Evaluated For Possible Injury At WWE Backlash
Surprising Superstar Featured In Promo For WWE Night Of Champions PLE In Saudi Arabia
Jeff Cobb Makes Debuts At WWE Backlash & Helps Jacob Fatu Retain U.S. Championship
The Young Bucks Talk WWE Purchasing AAA, Wrestling Competition (Exclusive)