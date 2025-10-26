Naomi Threatens Drew McIntyre
Naomi vs. Drew McIntyre? Not a match we're likely to see in a WWE ring, but doesn't mean the two stars won't fight.
In fact, a fight between both is closer than ever. Proceed. With. Caution.
McIntyre misusing those words -- a Naomi catchphrase -- led to the former WWE Women's World Champion threatening to beat up McIntyre in a social media post.
McIntyre posted the phrase "proceed with caution" in an X post that showed WWE highlights of him destorying Cody Rhodes this week on Smackdown. Naomi got wind of the post, which prompted the threat.
"Who can volunteer as tribute to carry my baby a few days so l can beat Drew's a**," Naomi wrote on X. Naomi has been away from WWE because she's pregnant with her first child. Earlier in the year, Naomi won the WWE Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and then cashed that briefcase in to win the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2.
Soon after, Naomi vacated that championship because of her pregnancy. She has publicly vowed to get the belt back whenever she returns to in-ring competition.
Drew McIntyre looking to find championship form at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
As for Drew McIntyre, like Naomi, he'll be looking to find his championship form at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show next week. McIntyre is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes and Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line.
McIntyre has been after Rhodes ever since Rhodes lost to Seth Rollins for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship earlier this month. The two men last wrestled for the championship at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN. Rhodes was victorious in that match.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will air live on Peacock on Saturday November 1. Two other matches have been officially announced for that show. First, Jey Uso will face CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match came about after Seth Rollins was stripped of the title this week on Raw.
The other announced match is also a championship match. Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Cargill returned to WWE on this week's episode of Smackdown.
At first it looked as if Cargill was back to respect Stratton, but instead, she destroyed her. Cargill beat up Stratton in the ring and around the ringside area. Later in the show, it was announce that a match between the two was official.
Naomi and Cargill have a long history. Naomi put Cargill on the shelf for months, but eventually wrestled her in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Cargill as victorious in the match.
