The Rock Announces On Smackdown That WrestleMania 42 Will Be Held in New Orleans
Hope wrestling fans are ready for a party along Bourbon Street, because WrestleMania 42 is heading to New Orleans on April 11 and 12, 2026.
As heavily speculated during the run up to the show, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made the official announcement Friday night during his appearance on SmackDown. Once again, the Caesars Superdome will play host to the two night extravaganza.
The first time that the Big Easy hosted 'The Showcase of the Immortals' was back in 2014.
WrestleMania XXX was the culmination of the 'Yes Movement' as Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan) captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event against Randy Orton and Batista.
Four years later WWE would return to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34. It was another special night for the American Dragon as he would team with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It was Bryan's first match back after having to retire in 2016 due to head and neck injuries.
The main event of WrestleMania 34 saw Brock Lesnar defeat Roman Reigns with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. It was the fourth consecutive year that OTC competed in the main event of WrestleMania. He's since added five more to his record setting total, with a chance for his 10th this year in Las Vegas.
