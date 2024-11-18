New Trailer For Upcoming WWE Star Dave Bautista Movie Drops
The new trailer for WWE star Dave Bautista's new movie, The Last Showgirl, is out and available now. The film stars Bautista, Pamela Anderson, Jaime Lee Curtis, and others.
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival at the beginning of September to rave reviews.
Most recently, Bautista has been in films such as The Killers Game, My Spy The Eternal City, and Dune. He famously played the role of Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise and appeared in both Avengers: Endgame and Infinity Wary. Bautista also worked on the Apple TV+ show See along with Jason Momoa.
Bautista is a former WWE and WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He was a member of the infamous Evolution faction with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton before breaking off on his own and helping carry WWE as a singles star.
Bautista has worked the main event of WrestleMania on two separate occasions and also has had memorable feuds with top WWE stars such as John Cena, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and others.
Bautista had his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H. He lost the match, but it reportedly was the match he wanted to have ahead of his retirement. Bautista is not currently in the WWE Hall of Fame.
The Last Showgirl hits theaters on January 10 next year.
