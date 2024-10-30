Kenny Omega Set To Appear At Upcoming NJPW Event
Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW.
On Wednesday, the company announced that Omega would be making a special appearance at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Power Struggle event on November 4. The announcement did not include insight into what Omega would be doing on the show.
Omega is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion in NJPW. He left New Japan in 2019 and joined AEW, which is the company he works for now.
He's been away from AEW for nearly a year due to a serious bout of diverticulitis. In AEW, Omega has been a world champion and world tag team champion. A return date for Omega has not been announced at this time.
Omega last wrestled for New Japan at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in 2023. His appearance coincides with Hiroshi Tanahashi announcing that we would be retiring from wrestling in 2026.
Omega and Tanahashi have a storied rivalry in New Japan and wrestled one another in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom in 2019 inside the Tokyo Dome. Tanahashi defeated Omega in that match to reclaim the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
