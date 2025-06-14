NJPW Dominion 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
When it comes to major shows for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dominion is typically one of the biggest of the year for the promotion and the 2025 iteration will be no different.
NJPW Dominion 2025 will see a stellar one-two punch of top matches with the top two titles on the line as the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship will be contested in two heated title showdowns.
With the G1 Climax tournament on the horizon starting in July, this final huge event will shape how the rest of the summer will look like for the stars of NJPW.
Hirooki Goto returns to the site of his triumphant title win when he defends the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the wrestler many fans believe is the best champion in the title's history, Shingo Takagi.
Takagi is a man without a faction following the disbandment of Los Ingobernables de Japon and looks to regain the most prestigious prize in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Osaka is not only an important location for the champion, but Osaka Jo-Hall is also the same arena where Shingo captures the IWGP gold in 2021. This should be a hard hitting, emotional battle that has to be considered one of the most anticipated main events of the year for New Japan.
In the other top match on the card, Yota Tsuji and Gabe Kidd return to the site of their Match of the Year contender from February where the two competitors put on a physically intense war over the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship that ended in a double knockout draw.
Now four months later, Tsuji and Kidd continue their rivalry for who is the future of New Japan Pro Wrestling when they have an epic rematch for the Global Title at one of the biggest shows of the year.
Will Kidd's recent alliance with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in AEW factor in his goal to prove himself as the future of NJPW against Tsuji here? Or will Tsuji finally overcome "The Mad Man" of the Bullet Club War Dogs?
Speaking of the War Dogs, Bullet Club leader David Finlay continues his fierce rivalry with EVIL in a Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch. After the War Dogs dispatched of House of Torture in the Dog Pound Steel Cage Match at Wrestling Dontaku in May, it was EVIL who hung Finlay with a dog collar chain.
Now that House of Torture are officially out of the Bullet Club, this might be EVIL's last chance to get a measure of revenge on "The Rebel King" in a stipulation not often seen in NJPW that should become a bloody battle on June 15.
With a new member of House of Torture being introduced earlier in the show, it remains to be seen if that will be a difference maker for EVIL in this latest battle in the war against Finlay and the Bullet Club War Dogs.
The rest of the card will feature AEW's Konosuke Takeshita continuing his record breaking reign as NEVER Openweight Champion in a rematch against Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi facing the future of NJPW in his "Final Road" series against Yuya Uemura and two more title matches on tap.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday's NJPW Dominion 2025 event.
NJPW Dominion 2025 Start Time:
Time: Sunday 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST)
NJPW Dominion 2025 Location:
Location: Osaka Jo-Hall, Osaka, Japan
How to Watch NJPW Dominion 2025:
Streaming: NJPW World
Match Card (Announced):
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shingo Takagi
IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd
Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch: EVIL vs. David Finlay
NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Boltin Oleg
IWGP Tag Team Championship: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman) (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: YOH & Master Wato (c) vs. House of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road - Connection: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura
El Phantasmo & Shota Umino vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa)
Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori) vs. House of Torture (SANADA, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & X)
Kickoff Match: Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato vs. Daiki Nagai & Masatora Yasuda
