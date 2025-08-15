NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 17 Results: Tsuji, Takeshita Advance To Semifinals

The full card is SET for Ariake Arena tomorrow!



The #G1CLIMAX35 semifinals!



EVIL vs Yota Tsuji!



Zack Sabre Jr. vs Konosuke Takeshita in the main event!



LIVE in English on @njpwworld!