NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 17 Results: Tsuji, Takeshita Advance To Semifinals
The G1 Climax 35 semifinals are set.
On Thursday, in front of a packed Korakuen Hall crowd, two quarterfinal matches took place to determine who would move on to the semifinals in Ariake Arena.
Quarterfinal: Konosuke Takeshita vs. David Finlay
The first quarterfinal was a maximum energy barn burner from Konosuke Takeshita (B Block #3) and David Finlay (A Block #2). The Alpha and the Rebel pushed each other to their furthest limits, slugging it out with harsh strikes and putting each other through multiple tables. Finlay hoped to complete the greatest G1 comeback of all time after beginning the tournament with a string of losses.
Even so, Takeshita would not be denied, determined to surpass his performance from last year's G1 and make it past the quarterfinals. He ended the thriller with a Raging Fire to put down the current leader of Bullet Club and move on to the semifinals to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in Ariake Arena on August 16.
Quarterfinal: Yota Tsuji vs. Shota Umino
In the main event, Yota Tsuji (A Block #3) took on Shota Umino (B Block #2) in hopes of becoming G1 Climax winners in less than a week. The two are very familiar with each other, with a rivalry dating back to their time as Young Lions. In a 28-minute clash, the two duked it out in Korakuen Hall in front of a very pro-Tsuji crowd. That support willed Tsuji to victory with a Gene Blast and punched his ticket to face EVIL in the semifinals at Ariake Arena.
Next stop is the semifinals on August 16. The winners of EVIL vs. Yota Tsuji and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. will go on to face each other in the G1 Climax 35 final on August 17 in Ariake Arena.
G1 Climax 35 Night 17 Results [8/14/2025]
Konosuke Takeshita (B Block #3) def. David Finlay (A Block #2)
Yota Tsuji (A Block #3) def. Shota Umino (B Block #2)
What's Next?
G1 Climax 35 Night 18 takes place Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Ariake Arena in Tokyo on NJPW World
Semifinals
EVIL (A Block #1) vs Yota Tsuji (A Block #3)
Zack Sabre Jr (A Block #2) vs Konosuke Takeshita (B Block #3)
