NJPW G1 Climax 35 Nights 13-16 Results: Sabre Jr. Wins B Block, EVIL Wins A Block; Playoffs Officially Set
Block competition for G1 Climax 35 has concluded and the playoffs are set.
With many competitors tied in both blocks, it came down to the wire to determine who would advance to the playoffs of this year's G1 Climax tournament.
In A Block, EVIL finishes as the number one seed with 12 points after his victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi on night 15. Despite having the same score of 10 points, due to David Finlay's defeat of Yota Tsuji in block competition, Finlay finishes as the number two seed, and Tsuji follows as number three.
Over in B Block, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. tops the block with 14 points. Behind him in the number two seed is Shota Umino with 12 points. Konosuke Takeshita is number three after losing to Umino on night 14.
Tomorrow, August 14 in Korakuen Hall, Shota Umino will face Yota Tsuji, with the winner going on to face EVIL in the semifinals on Saturday, August 16. Also on August 14, David Finlay and Konosuke Takeshita will face off, and the winner will wrestle Zack Sabre Jr in the semifinals.
The winners of both semifinal matches will wrestle in the G1 Climax 35 final in Ariake Arena on August 17.
Full Results From Nights 13-16
G1 Climax 35 Night 13 Results [8/7/2025]
Block A
Callum Newman [8] defeats Taichi [6]
EVIL [10] defeats Oleg Boltin [8]
Hiroshi Tanahashi [8] defeats SANADA [6]
Yuya Uemura [10] defeats Ryohei Oiwa [8]
David Finlay [8] defeats Yota Tsuji [8]
G1 Climax 35 Night 14 Results [8/8/2025]
Block B
El Phantasmo [6] def. YOSHI-HASHI [8]
Zack Sabre Jr. [12] def. Drilla Moloney [8]
Shingo Takagi [8] def. Ren Narita [10]
Shota Umino [10] def. Konosuke Takeshita [10]
G1 Climax 35 Night 15 Results [8/10/2025]
Block A
Oleg Boltin [10] def. Taichi [6]
SANADA [8] def. Ryohei Oiwa [8]
Yota Tsuji [10] def. Callum Newman [8]
EVIL [12] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [8]
David Finlay [10] def. Yuya Uemura [10]
G1 Climax 35 Night 16 Results [8/13/2025]
Block B
Shingo Takagi [10] def. Drilla Moloney [8]
Zack Sabre Jr. [14] def. YOSHI-HASHI [8]
Shota Umino [12] def. Great-O-Khan [8]
Konosuke Takeshita [12] def. Ren Narita [10]
What's Next?
G1 Climax 35 Night 17 takes place Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on NJPW World
Playoffs
Shota Umino (B Block #2) vs Yota Tsuji (A Block #3)
David Finlay (A Block #2) vs Konosuke Takeshita (B Block #3)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
AEW Star Signs Contract Extension Until 2030
Limited Details Emerge On Naomi’s Canceled Match On WWE Raw
Tony Khan Addresses The Current State Of Storytelling In AEW