Samoa Joe Returns On AEW Dynamite, Picks Up Trios Win Over LFI
If you've missed Samoa Joe on AEW TV in recent weeks, the wait is over.
Two hours before this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Samoa Joe, would return to the ring tonight alongside his The Opps teammates, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.
Their opponents were La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico in non-title trios action.
In the main event of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Joe and The Opps cruised to victory over LFI via referee stoppage after Dralistico was trapped in Samoa Joe's trademark Coquina Clutch.
Samoa Joe was off AEW TV since All In Texas when he was stretchered out of Globe Life Field after a brutal attack from the Death Riders following a successful defense of the AEW World Trios Championships.
He has stayed busy in his time away from AEW with his acting career. Joe plays the character of Sweet Tooth in the Peacock series, "Twisted Metal," which also stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.
Season 2 was released on Peacock on July 31st, and Joe has been on the subsequent press tour to promote the project.
In a recent interview, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he had suffered an injury while filming the season, but was able to work through it due to the tenacity he learned from wrestling.
Joe had also shared that he hoped to return to the ring soon, but it wasn't known that his return would be as soon as this week.
