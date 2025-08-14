Wrestling On FanNation

Samoa Joe Returns On AEW Dynamite, Picks Up Trios Win Over LFI

The AEW World Trios Champion was away from AEW TV since All In Texas.

Lyric Swinton

AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe returns tonight on AEW Dynamite.
AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe returns tonight on AEW Dynamite. / All Elite Wrestling - Ricky Havlik

If you've missed Samoa Joe on AEW TV in recent weeks, the wait is over.

Two hours before this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Samoa Joe, would return to the ring tonight alongside his The Opps teammates, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.

Their opponents were La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico in non-title trios action.

In the main event of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Joe and The Opps cruised to victory over LFI via referee stoppage after Dralistico was trapped in Samoa Joe's trademark Coquina Clutch.

Samoa Joe was off AEW TV since All In Texas when he was stretchered out of Globe Life Field after a brutal attack from the Death Riders following a successful defense of the AEW World Trios Championships.

He has stayed busy in his time away from AEW with his acting career. Joe plays the character of Sweet Tooth in the Peacock series, "Twisted Metal," which also stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.

Samoa Joe was stretchered out of All In Texas after a brutal attack from the Death Riders.
Samoa Joe was stretchered out of All In Texas after a brutal attack from the Death Riders. / All Elite Wrestling

Season 2 was released on Peacock on July 31st, and Joe has been on the subsequent press tour to promote the project.

In a recent interview, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he had suffered an injury while filming the season, but was able to work through it due to the tenacity he learned from wrestling.

Joe had also shared that he hoped to return to the ring soon, but it wasn't known that his return would be as soon as this week.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

AEW Star Signs Contract Extension Until 2030

Limited Details Emerge On Naomi’s Canceled Match On WWE Raw

Tony Khan Addresses The Current State Of Storytelling In AEW

Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart

Published
Lyric Swinton
LYRIC SWINTON

Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

Home/AEW