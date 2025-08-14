Karrion Kross And Scarlett's First Announced Appearance After WWE Exit Revealed
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set for an upcoming appearance after their recent WWE exits.
The two superstars officially left the company on August 10 after their contracts expired, with Kross later revealing on The Ariel Helwani Show that WWE had rescinded its offer after he inquired about the valuation of the proposed agreement.
Kross also made it clear that the situation isn’t a “work,” despite online rumors and discussion regarding that possibility.
As for what’s next for Kross and Scarlett, fans of the duo at least have a short-term answer.
It was announced on Wednesday night that Kross and Scarlett will be making an appearance at The Big Event NY’s “EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo” on November 15. The event will take place at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York, and it is being billed as “the biggest autograph expo in the Northeast.”
“Major Guest Announcement! Tick tock... The countdown is on! The most talked about couple in pro wrestling is coming to The Big Event EXS, KILLER KROSS AND SCARLETT BORDEAUX!!! Meet & greet tickets will be available day of show only!” the promotion wrote on Instagram.
Other already announced guests include Goldberg, Sting, AJ Mendez, Mike Tyson, Jake Roberts, Taz, and more.
Will Karrion Kross Return To WWE?
Despite Kross and Scarlett leaving WWE, there is always the potential of a future return.
They were initially released by the company back in November 2021, but re-signed in August 2022.
Kross, a former two-time NXT Champion, saw his stock rise with the fans in recent months, with numerous “We Want Kross” chants being audible on various WWE shows.
However, he has notched just one win on WWE flagship programming in 2025, defeating Sami Zayn on the July 21 edition of Raw. Zayn defeated Kross at both Night of Champions in June, and at SummerSlam earlier this month.
Of course, Kross could explore other career opportunities such as joining AEW or TNA.
He signed with TNA - then known as Impact Wrestling - in June 2018 before being released in December 2019.
