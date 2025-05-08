NJPW Resurgence 2025 Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Japan Pro Wrestling comes back to the United States of America for the Resurgence event from Ontario, California on Friday, May 9. The Resurgence show will be headlined by a double main event with two huge title bouts.
First, Hirooki Goto will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the man he defeated for the gold, Zack Sabre Jr. Back at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka this past February, Goto finally captured the most prestigious prize in the company after eight previous failed attempts by defeating Sabre Jr.
Since then, Goto has gone on to set the record for the most successful defenses as champion. Following his successful defense against Callum Newman at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, ZSJ challenged the champion for Resurgence with Shingo Takagi waiting in the wings to face the winner at Dominion in June.
In the second headlining bout, Mercedes Mone is back to defend the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against AZM and Mina Shirakawa. The two challengers clashed to determine the number one contender at Windy City Riot with the contest ending in a double countout.
MORE: Drew McIntyre Reveals His Greatest Wrestling Matches Of All Time List
Mone has faced both women in the past, most recently defeating Shirakawa at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome back in January. This should be a very exciting three-way battle with a title change feeling more likely than ever before in this reign for "The CEO."
Meanwhile, one of the other high profile title bouts will see Konosuke Takeshita defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against El Phantasmo.
The two men recently went to a 15-minute time limit draw with the NJPW World TV Championship up for grabs at Wrestling Dontaku on May 3rd. After being unable to beat "The Alpha" in their previous two singles meetings, this could be a massive win for ELP that could make him a double champion.
Elsewhere, both the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship and STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Tomohiro Ishii faces Drilla Moloney and World Class Wrecking Crew defend against United Empire.
Finally, The Young Bucks are back in NJPW and are bringing two mystery partners to prove their Bullet Club supremacy over the current iteration in the War Dogs in an eight-man tag team matchup.
Here is everything you need to know about this Friday's NJPW Resurgence 2025 event.
NJPW Resurgence 2025 Date:
Date: May 9, 2025
NJPW Resurgence 2025 Start Time:
Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)
NJPW Resurgence 2025 Location:
Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California
How to Watch NJPW Resurgence 2025:
Streaming: NJPW World, Triller TV
Match Card (Announced):
Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Mercedes Mone vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship
Konosuke Takeshita vs. El Phantasmo for the NEVER Openweight Championship
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Drilla Moloney for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship
Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Gedo) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & two mystery partners
World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. United Empire (Templario & TJP) for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships
Fred Rosser vs. Matt Vandagriff
Kickoff Match: CJ Tino vs. Allan Breeze for the STRONG Survivor
