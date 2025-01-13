NJPW Reveal Major Event Dates For 2025
NJPW is primed for a big year and have officially released their calendar of key special events in 2025.
The calendar release includes the official start date of the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax tournament kickoff and finale. In addition, dates for Windy City Riot, the New Japan Cup Final, Dominion, and others were revealed.
The full 2025 NJPW calendar of events is below
- Tuesday, February 11: NEW BEGINNING in OSAKA, EDION Arena Osaka
- Thursday, March 6: NJPW 53RD ANNIVERSARY, Ota-ku Gymnasium
- Thursday, March 20: NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL, Ao-re Nagaoka
- Saturday, April 5: Ryogoku Sumo Hall
- Friday, April 11: WINDY CITY RIOT, Wintrust Arena Chicago
- Saturday, April 26: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
- Saturday May 3 & Sunday May 4: Fukuoka International Center
- Friday, May 9: RESURGENCE, Toyota Arena Ontario CA
- Sunday, June 1: BEST OF THE SUPER Jr. 32 FINAL, Ota-ku Gymnasium
- Sunday, June 15: Osaka Jo Hall
- Sunday, June 29: Dolphin’s Arena, Nagoya
- Friday, July 4: Tokyo Budokan
- Saturday, July 19 & Sunday July 20: G1 CLIMAX 35 OPENING WEEKEND, Hokkai Kita-Yell
- Saturday, August 16 & Sunday August 17: G1 CLIMAX 35 FINALS, Ariake Arena
- Sunday, August 24: FORBIDDEN DOOR LONDON
- Mid September: Hokkaido Tour
New Japan just wrapped their biggest weekend of the year with Wrestle Kingdom 19 and the first-ever Wrestle Dynasty show with AEW.
Wrestle Kingdom featured two first-time main eventers. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shota Umino to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Wrestle Dynasty show featured the return of Kenny Omega who defeated Gabe Kidd.
