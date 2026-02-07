Mike Vrabel Went to Extreme Lengths to Prepare Patriots for Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Mike Vrabel has spent the entire NFL season getting the Patriots ready to play on any given Sunday, but the New England coach knows that the Super Bowl is a different game than most.

Not only do the Patriots need to prepare for how they will handle the Seahawks’ impressive defense and how their own defense will work to contain Offensive Player of the Year Jaxson Smith-Njigba, they will also need to prepare for the overwhelming atmosphere that the Super Bowl, itself, presents.

Vrabel is leaving no stone unturned on that front, and has apparently gone as far as getting his players ready to mentally compartmentalize the upcoming Bad Bunny halftime show.

As noted by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones in a pool report from Patriots practice, Vrabel blasted Bad Bunny songs during a brief break period between practice sessions this week.

There’s no such thing as being too prepared for the Super Bowl, and Vrabel, who played in a few Super Bowls himself, would know first-hand the trials that come with playing in the big game. Maybe he remembers a Super Bowl where he was briefly distracted by a particularly compelling halftime show.

When Bad Bunny takes the stage on Sunday, more than 100 million people will be watching. Vrabel wants to make sure that his 53 players aren’t included in that number.

