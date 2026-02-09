Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: All the Cameos and Celebrity Surprises

Bad Bunny’s halftime show at Super Bowl LX brought out the stars.

Lady Gaga made the most shocking appearance of the show, making a surprise cameo to sing in the middle of the performance.

She also danced with Bad Bunny after singing.

#BadBunny and #LadyGaga dance together during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show.



Gaga made a surprise appearance in the middle of Bad Bunny's halftime set to sing "Die With A Smile."



(via NBC/NFL/Apple Music) pic.twitter.com/Jug01wl59i — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2026

Ricky Martin also popped in to sing as well.

ricky martin performing during bad bunny’s super bowl halftime show !

pic.twitter.com/sWEROKDmvS — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2026

Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Cardi B were dancing in the background, while Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, and Alix Earle were involved as well.

Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G and more were on stage during Bad Bunny's halftime performances at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6Qm2IQT2cL — IGN (@IGN) February 9, 2026

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. can be added to this list.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/IMZgqBvmHy — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 9, 2026

Some individual shots are below.

Colombian singer Karol G & Afro-Caribbean rapper Cardi B on stage supporting Puerto Rican Super Bowl performer Bad Bunny 🇨🇴 🇩🇴 🇵🇷 🫶 pic.twitter.com/hNo0maHxrz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2026

Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G and Jessica Alba, in surprise appearance during Bad Bunny’s #SuperBowl Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/bHpTQAlAE0 — morgan (@cuandoeranmios) February 9, 2026

Boxers Xaner Zayas and Emiliano Vargas sparred with each other during the show as well.

That is a solid chunk of celebs who showed up to support Bad Bunny. His halftime show has garnered favorable reviews on social media. The message of his performance was revealed at the end, written on a football he had carried throughout most of the show. It said, “Together we are America.”

