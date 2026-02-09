Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: All the Cameos and Celebrity Surprises
Bad Bunny’s halftime show at Super Bowl LX brought out the stars.
Lady Gaga made the most shocking appearance of the show, making a surprise cameo to sing in the middle of the performance.
She also danced with Bad Bunny after singing.
Ricky Martin also popped in to sing as well.
Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Cardi B were dancing in the background, while Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, and Alix Earle were involved as well.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. can be added to this list.
Some individual shots are below.
Boxers Xaner Zayas and Emiliano Vargas sparred with each other during the show as well.
That is a solid chunk of celebs who showed up to support Bad Bunny. His halftime show has garnered favorable reviews on social media. The message of his performance was revealed at the end, written on a football he had carried throughout most of the show. It said, “Together we are America.”
