Randy Orton Comments On WrestleMania Match Status At WWE World Event
Randy Orton wants his WrestleMania match.
Orton and Owen's were intertwined for more than a year, building up to what was supposed to be the culmination at this weekend's WrestleMania 41. However, two weeks ago Owens appeared on SmackDown to inform fans that he was dealing with a legitimate neck injury that would require surgery. The result was his match against Orton at WrestleMania getting cancelled.
Since then, rumors have swirled over who Orton could face off against, or even if he would have a match at the event at all. And with a match yet to be announced, Orton has been applying pressure to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to come up with a solution. But as of today, Orton is still matchless.
During his WWE World appearance on Thursday, Orton was asked if he had any idea who he's fighting at WrestleMania, to which he replied:
No, but I'm going to find out on SmackDown Friday. At least I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO. Which I will pay the fine, happily.
Orton continued:
Honestly I have no idea what's going on. But I have my gear, I got my boots, I'll be all warmed up in that ring and I'm calling somebody out. I gotta do something. I gotta give the fans here in Vegas an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It's number 20. What the hell, right? Wish me luck.
Will Aldis finally have a match to announce for Orton on Friday's episode of SmackDown?
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Huge Rumor On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 41
Seth Rollins To Announce Chicago Bears NFL Draft Pick
WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Will John Cena Win His 17th World Championship?