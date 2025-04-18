Seth Rollins To Announce Chicago Bears NFL Draft Pick
It's no secret to anyone who follows Seth Rollins on social media that he's an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Rollins will get a chance to put his Bears fandom to good use next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin as the WWE star will attend the NFL Draft. And not only will he be in attendance, he'll actually get to announce one of the Bears' draft picks.
Rollins revealed the news during an appearance on the Daniel Cormier TV podcast on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Rollins has been vocal on social media about his love (and hate) for watching football and the Bears. Rollins grew up in Davenport, Iowa just a couple of hours away from Chicago, so his love for the navy and orange is no surprise.
Beyond his involvement in next week's NFL Draft, Rollins is of course gearing up for a big weekend in Las Vegas. Rollins will main event night one of WrestleMania 41 this Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium, taking on Roman Reigns and CM Punk.
Other announced matches for the event include Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, IYO Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship.
