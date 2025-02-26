Bron Breakker's Rumored Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41 And The Intercontinental Title
Even with WrestleMania now taking place over two nights, it's just impossible to book everyone on the show. The roster is simply too over loaded with talent.
A good problem to have, but it's still a problem.
In order to squeeze more Superstars on the card, WWE has leaned more into booking multi-man and multi-woman matches in recent years. According to insider X account WrestleVotes on the Backstage Pass Podcast, that is reportedly the direction that Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is leaning with the Intercontinental Championship Match this year.
“They’re tossing around a multi-man, as has become tradition at WrestleMania, whether it be the Intercontinental Title or Tag Team Titles last year. I’d be surprised if it wasn’t a multi-man type of match. Not saying there’s going to be a ladder involved, don’t know if that’s the direction they’re going, but I doubt it’s Bron Breakker vs. ‘X’ in a one-on-one match.”- WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass
WWE has teased several future opponents for Bron Breakker on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, whether it be Penta, AJ Styles or most recently Finn Balor.
The Intercontinental Championship was defended in a singles match last year in Philadelphia. Sami Zayn defeated Gunther in one of the more exhilerating matches of the entire weekend. The year prior it was Gunther defeating Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match.
MORE: WWE Files New Tag Team Trademark
The last time the Intercontinental Championship had more than three men competing for it on the grandest stage, was WrestleMania 32 when Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) won a multi-man Ladder Match to win the title.
He lost it to The Miz the next night on Raw.
Current WrestleMania 41 Card:
- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
- Cody Rhodes vs. TBD for the WWE Championship
- Rhea Ripley (c) or IYO SKY vs. TBD for the Women's World Championship
Challengers for Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley/IYO SKY wll be determined at Elimination Chamber this Saturday night in Toronto.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati
Three Major Matches Announced For NXT Roadblock
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?