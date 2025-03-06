Former Tag Team Champions Rumored For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025
A legendary tag team may be joining the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025.
This year's class already includes current WWE COO Triple H and two-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool, and a new report states that duo will be joined by former WWE Tag Team Champions.
According to WrestleVotes, The Natural Disasters, comprised of Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
As first reported on today’s WrestleVotes Radio, sources indicate a legendary tag team is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025—The Natural Disasters, Earthquake & Typhoon. A long-overdue, well deserved honor for the former WWF Tag Team Champions.- WrestleVotes
The pair teamed together from 1991 to 1993, and they captured tag team gold in July 1992 by defeating Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase and IRS). The Natural Disasters held the titles for 84 days before losing them back to DiBiase and IRS in October of that year.
Tenta, who was a former sumo wrestler before starting his pro wrestling career in All Japan Pro Wrestling in 1987, joined WWE as "The Canadian Earthquake" in 1989 and rose to prominence during his feud with Hulk Hogan in 1990. He would later join WCW in 1994 before briefly returning to WWE in 1998 under the "Golga" moniker in The Oddities faction.
Tenta returned for an appearance in the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001. He passed away due to bladder cancer in 2006.
Meanwhile, Ottman worked for WWE from 1989 to 1993, going by Tugboat before the name change to Typhoon. His most infamous pro wrestling moment came in his WCW debut as The Shockmaster in August 1993.
Ottman wrestled his last match in East Coast Pro Wrestling in 2009.
No date has yet been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 ceremony.
