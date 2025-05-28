WWE NXT Results [5/27/25]: Jacy Jayne Stuns Stephanie Vaquer To Win NXT Women's Title
In an absolutely shocking turn of events, Jacy Jayne is the new NXT Women's Champion!
Jayne picked up an extremely well-timed assist from Fatal Influence teammate Fallon Henley Tuesday night and utilized it to knock off Stephanie Vaquer to win the title for the first time in her career.
The main event match-up saw numerous people get involved, including AAA's Dalys and Chik Tormenta. They were taken out of the equation by Lola Vice, but it was Jazmyn Nyx's distraction of the referee that opened the door for Henley and Jayne to steal the championship.
Toward the end of the bout Vaquer had Jacy locked in an armbar submission over the top rope, but with the ref occupied by Nyx, Fallon nailed Stephanie with a kick around the ring post. She tossed Vaquer back into the ring where she was hit by Jayne's Discus Forearm and pinned to lose her NXT Women's Championship.
Vaquer's run with the gold comes to an end after just 78 days. She defeated Giulia at NXT Roadblock to win the title. The Beautiful Madness has since been called up to SmackDown. Could Stephanie be next?
An abrupt title swap, just days after Vaquer successfully defended the gold against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground, had to have been done for a reason. What exactly is that reason? It's too soon to say. First things first, Vaquer and Vice have a showdown against Dalys and Tormenta at Worlds Collide coming up on Saturday, June 7.
The NXT Women's Championship wasn't the only title to change hands on Tuesday night's episode. Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints in a very violent contest to claim the NXT North American Championship.
Ego will now defend the title at Worlds Collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix and AAA's Loredo Kid.
Full 5/27/25 NXT Match Results:
Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints to win the NXT Northing American Championship
TNA's Mike Santana defeated Tavion Heights
Jaida Parker defeated Tatum Paxley
Jasper Troy defeated Dante Chen
Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Women's Championship
