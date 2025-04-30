Latest WWE Rumors On The Return Of Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns was written off television last week on WWE Raw when he was viciously attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker as the show went off the air.
A new report suggests that Reigns will continue to take time off, but will be back in action with the company soon.
Wrestlevotes has stated that Reigns is expected back on WWE television in early June. Reigns is a part-time star for WWE now, but will return to the company seemingly with enough time to build to a match at SummerSlam.
Reigns was on the losing end of his WrestleMania 41 night one main event this year in Las Vegas. He wrestled CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match, but Rollins was victorious. Worse than losing, Reigns was turned on by his long-time wiseman, Paul Heyman.
During the match, Heyman hit a low blow on his friend, CM Punk, and then did the same thing to Reigns as he was about to hit Seth Rollins with a steel chair. Heyman then officially sided with Rollins and brought Bron Breakker into the fold as well.
This week on Raw, the new faction led by Rollins and Heyman destroyed Sami Zayn after Zayn refused to move to the Smackdown brand at the request of Rollins.
With Rollins being the one that took Reigns out, it would seem that those two are on course to face one another at some point in the near future. Reigns has not been able to beat Rollins in a major match since the two left The Shield faction in 2014.
