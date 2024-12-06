Motor City Machine Guns Will Defend Their WWE Tag Team Championships Tonight In A Must-Watch Match [Report]
If you pay attention online, hardcore WWE fans have been clamoring for the Street Profits to get their day in the sun. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been on the WWE main roster since 2019, but despite their popularity and talent, they haven't held a tag championship since January 2021. Furthermore, the majority of their recent outings have ended in a loss.
Their lackluster creative direction may change tonight when they, once again, challenge the Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. On Friday afternoon, WrestleVotes announced on X that the championship rematch was on, although WWE has yet to make the match official as of this publication.
Their first meeting on the November 15 episode of SmackDown ended in a no-contest but gave us a good look at what these two dynamic, long-standing tag teams can do in the ring with each other. Tomasso Ciampa, unfortunately, ended that affair when he attacked The Street Profits only five minutes into the match.
Let's be clear: these are two of the very best tag teams on the planet. That fact coupled with the feeling that Ford and Dawkins are imminently due for a breakthrough moment could lead to one of the best tag matches of the year.
Likely, DIY will get involved either during or after the match. But, it's unlikely that Triple H will simply replay the November 15 incident. If he's smart, which he is, he'll let this match run to a (almost) definitive finale.
