Charlotte Flair Responds To Nia Jax WWE Roast Of WrestleMania Insults
WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there wasn't controversy outside of the show itself.
WWE held the inaugural "Roast of WrestleMania," which was intended to be a non-recorded event. However, several sources of leaks have emerged from the event, and the comments made by some WWE Superstars have led to quite a discourse.
Some of those comments came from former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, who spoke at the roast. While she poked fun at former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, she also took some personal shots at Royal Rumble-winner Charlotte Flair.
“…quite the opposite from Charlotte Flair. Nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing,” Nia Jax said in leaked audio. “Let me get this out of the way; I’m Nia Jax. Yes, I’ve hurt half of the women’s rosters, and no, I don’t give a f***.”
Flair recently opened up about the struggles she has faced following her divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade, which led to comments from Tiffany Stratton during the build to their WrestleMania match. The angle caused quite the stir, as it flew off the rails just weeks before their big showdown.
Charlotte ended up taking to social media Thursday, seemingly responding to the comments made by Jax at the roast.
Flair was defeated by Stratton at WrestleMania in the second-to-last match of Night 1.
