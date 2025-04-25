Former WWE Star Blasts Company For Pulling Bayley From WrestleMania
One of the more controversial moments of WWE WrestleMania 41 led to a major match getting changed, and some in the wrestling world aren't happy about it days later.
Bayley was set to tag with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Night 2. However, she was "attacked" the day before, and as a result, was pulled from the event. She was then replaced by Becky Lynch, who would win the belts with Valkyria before turning on her the next night.
The chain of events did not sit well with many in wrestling, including former WWE star Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin. He made his thoughts apparent on Busted Open Radio after the show.
"I've had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry," he cautioned.
"F*** you, that's my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people. Someone who's been there through COVID ... has made lemonade out of dogshit repeatedly ... is a model f*****g employee. I don't give a s**t if she knew the storyline [ahead of time]. Please, do all this, take all these bumps, work your ass off, and two days before we're gonna replace you..."
Bayley won the world title at last year's WrestleMania, defeating IYO Sky. She appeared to be on a collision course for a match with Roxanne Perez before settling into the Valkyria tag spot, neither of which evidently ended up happening.
"And I know Bayley's going to be fine," he said. "But that is a moment and it is bullshit all the way through. She didn't get to be on WrestleMania. She went down to NXT, elevated talent ... does everything you've asked of her ... Bayley deserved to be on WrestleMania ... It is insane to me that you take that moment away."
Bayley herself would go on to say she doesn't feel at the same level of some of her colleagues.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (4/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future
WWE World Tag Champion Kofi Kingston Sends Clear Message To Fans Who Want His Mustache Back
Charlotte Flair Responds To Nia Jax WWE Roast Of WrestleMania Insults