New Rumors On Jade Cargill's Reported Heat With WWE Locker Room
Even as Jade Cargill appears to be on a collision course for a match with Naomi, some backstage drama continues to get in her way.
Cargill reportedly had backstage heat with several women in the WWE locker room regarding alleged confrontations with Shayna Baszler, though there had been some mystery over exactly what happened. That appears to no longer be the case.
Dave Meltzer provided an in-depth update on the situation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which he claims dated back to tag matches between Baszler and Zoey Stark and Cargill and Bianca Belair.
"As the story goes, there had been problems in the ring, some to do with botched spots, in the Baszler & Stark vs. Cargill & Belair matches. I was told that none would be a problem, that botched spots happen with everyone and they understood Cargill because of her look and AEW fame was going to be pushed heavily and was inexperienced at back-and-forth matches. The heat was the claim by other women that when there were problems in the ring, she’d blame the other person and was disrespectful."
Meltzer said the specific confrontation involved Cargill pointing to a bruise on her arm and claiming Baszler needed to learn how to work, even though Baszler responded by suggesting if she wanted to shoot on her, she could.
"Then later, when Cargill blamed others for problems in matches, Baszler came up to her and confronted her," he said. "This was not a one person deal but Baszler did go to talk to her about it and that didn’t make it better and she got in Baszler’s face according to one person right there and said Baszler clearly wasn’t going to back down.
"Other talent saw it and they and management diffused it and got them away from each other and Baszler was called to work with the production people on the key spots they were doing in her television match that night. Nothing else happened of significance after that."
Cargill returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber after being out of action for months.
