Jey Uso Doesn't Care If He Main Events WWE WrestleMania 41 With Gunther
He's got the right nickname and he's in possession of the golden ticket via winning the Royal Rumble, but 'Main Event' Jey Uso is far from guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania 41.
It's a fact that Jey is apparently at peace with. The opportunity to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship next month in Las Vegas is one he's worked his whole life to earn and capitalizing on it is all he's focused on right now.
"I show up to work just ready to go. Whatever I've got to do, I'm going do it, and I feel like they see the hard work," Jey told the Daily Mail. "I feel like [Triple H] knows. I bled for this, and he's seen it because he went through it too, and he gave me this opportunity, and I'm just not going let anybody down."
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has said nothing is set in stone as far as which matches will close out WrestleMania this year, but it's hard to imagine a world where the WWE Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena isn't headlining night two.
There's also stiff competition building for night one with Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins barreling toward a main event caliber triple threat and there's some major momentum building for the Women's World Title picture on Raw with IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair all involved.
Having too many choices is a good problem to have for Levesque and it's a problem that Jey says he has no concern over with just over five weeks until showtime.
"WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever [night] I'm on. I don't care if I'm on last, I don't care if I open it up. I'm going to go out there and they're going to remember my match, so that's all I'm focused on. This is a once in a lifetime shot. That's how I'm looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career."
