Shocking Name Rumored To Have Entered The Mix To Buy TNA
A shocking name has been rumored to have entered the mix to purchase TNA and they are a very familiar face in the fight game.
On Thursday afternoon, The Takedown on SI reported that TNA was open to the idea of running against AEW as part of discussions to sign a new television rights deal. The company entered a working partnership with WWE at the beginning of the year and their TV rights are being negotiated by CAA -- the former home of current WWE CEO, Nick Khan.
The TNA and WWE relationship would become even closer if the rumored buyer is successful in acquiring TNA.
According to a report from Fightful, Lorenzo Fertitta is rumored to be interested or involved in a potential TNA purchase from it's current owner, Anthem. Podcast host, Conrad Thompson, reacted with a "Lorenzo" gif on social media in reaction to the rumor.
Fertitta is a former owner of UFC, which is currently a property of TKO Group -- the same company that owns and runs the WWE.
Fertitta was a part of the group that purchased the UFC for $2 million in 2001. The group sold the MMA promotion to Endeavor for $4 billion in 2016. Endeavor then purchased WWE in 2023 and merged the company with UFC under the umbrella of newly-formed company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc.
The TNA and WWE roots run deep
TNA and WWE began working together unofficially in 2024 when Jordynne Grace appeared in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match as TNA Knockouts Champion. Since then, the partnership became more official with TNA talent regularly appearing on NXT and vice versa.
Currently, NXT Superstars Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams are the TNA World Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion.
The idea that WWE would try to leverage its relationship with TNA, help them sign a television deal, and then run against AEW isn't surprising. WWE has used NXT to counter program AEW multiple times this year, including running the NXT Great American Bash event directly against AEW All In Texas.
On the same night as AEW All In, WWE also ran Saturday Night's Main Event, which included the Goldberg retirement match against Gunther.
There is no official word on what the timetable for a potential TNA sale might be.
