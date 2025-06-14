Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Battle Arsenal for Leao; Real Madrid Consider Modric Contract Extension
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
With Bayern Munich’s interest stalling, Liverpool have emerged as suitors for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, Christian Falk states. Arsenal are also keen on the Portugal international as their top alternative to Barcelona-linked Nico Williams of Athletic Club.
Meanwhile, Fichajes claims Arsenal are readying a bid of €50million (£42.5 million, $57.8 million) for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The Englishman is a key transfer target for Chelsea.
Chelsea could free up space in the squad this summer through the sale of winger Raheem Sterling. According to Fanatik, the former Arsenal loanee has held face-to-face talks with Beşiktaş manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over a surprise transfer.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen remains a key target for both Galatasaray and Chelsea, Serdar Ali Çelikler explains. The Blues are likely to wait until August to try and seal a cut-price move, while Galatasaray will look to sign Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson if they miss out on Osimhen.
Manchester City are ready to bid £40 million ($54.3 million) to sign Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento, per TBR Football, but the Magpies are confident they will be able to keep hold of the England international.
Luis Díaz has an agreement with Liverpool that he can leave the club this summer if a bid of €60 million (£51.1 million, $69.3 million), according to SPORT. The Reds are currently asking for €80 million (£68.1 million, $92.3 million) from Barcelona, who have made it clear they will not bid so high.
Manchester United could trigger the one-year extension clause in Jadon Sancho’s contract this summer, Football Insider states. The Red Devils could do so if it boosts their chances of offloading Sancho on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
If Man Utd miss out on their top targets this summer, GIVEMESPORT predicts a move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on the 25-year-old, who is valued at over £65 million ($88.2 million).
Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert is also emerging as a potential target for Man Utd, per CaughtOffside.
La Liga
Real Madrid have not yet firmly ruled out offering a new short-term contract to midfielder Luka Modrić, DefensaCentral writes. An injury to any other midfielder in the squad could see the Croatian veteran, a target for AC Milan, asked to stay for another season.
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has rejected a number of offers as he is waiting to join Barcelona, according to El Nacional. The Sweden striker plans to remain in the Premier League until Barça are in a position to afford his transfer.
Galatasaray have reached out to Barcelona to inquire about a possible move for goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who they want to sign on a free transfer. SPORT claims Barcelona are open to such a proposal if it arrives, but Galatasaray are currently prioritising a move for Chelsea’s Đorđe Petrović.
Sevilla defender Loïc Badé has options to leave the club this summer. Mundo Deportivo names Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen as potential suitors.