WWE Raw Results (12/2/24): Big E Kicked Out Of The New Day, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Brawl, Drew McIntyre Returns
It's certainly a new day for The New Day, but it isn't a nice one.
This week's episode of WWE Raw officially ended the trio's ten years in WWE. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E and kicked him out of the group as he offered up his services as a manager in order to help get them back on track after a devastating argument between the two last week.
In response to Big E's offer, Woods and Kingston questioned him and asked where he's been. Kingston told Big E "you had a major neck surgery, so what," as he looked on in disbelief. Eventually, Woods and Kingston told Big E to leave the ring and he did with sadness and emotion in his eyes. Kingston and Woods then shook hands as the Raw audience booed loudly.
The show opened with CM Punk. Punk walked to the ring and talked about being involved in War Games at Survivor Series, but then turned his attention to WrestleMania. Punk pointed at the spot in the building where the WrestleMania sign would typically hang on Raw and said he had his sights on either winning the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber to get his main event slot.
MORE: Sami Zayn Reveals Initial Thoughts On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Seth Rollins then walked to the ring to confront Punk. Rollins said he wished he would have punched CM Punk a year ago when he returned to WWE, but that he would be happy to do it right then. Both men argued back and forth with Punk telling Rollins that he simply didn't matter to him because he had nothing he wanted. From there, Rollins pushed Punk to the mat and the fight was on.
Punk and Rollins brawled for a short time before Sami Zayn and Jey Uso broke up the fight. Zayn and Rollins then had a confrontation about Zayn's loyalty to Roman Reigns. The confrontation ended with Zayn challenging Rollins to a match. Rollins accepted and it served as the main event.
In that main event match, Seth Rollins defeated Zayn with a rollup. Zayn was fired up during the match because he thought that Rollins was responsible for attacking Jey Uso backstage. Zayn attempted to hit Rollins with a chair, but didn't and tossed the chair out of the ring. This allowed for Rollins to get the rollup and the win.
After the match, Rollins told Zayn he had to use his head and that he would never attack Jey before leaving the ring. With Zayn in the ring alone, Drew McIntyre returned to the show and clocked him with a Claymore as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Match Results (12/2/24)
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane
- Dakota Kai defeated Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance to advance in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
- Gunther defeated Dominik Mysterio
- R-Truth defeated Pete Dunne
- Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn
