TKO Group Reportedly On Track To Launch New Boxing League
TKO Group, the parent company of both WWE and UFC, will reportedly be launching a brand new boxing league in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The New York Times was the first to report the news and the report indicated that there could be an official announcement in the coming weeks. TKO Group said that it didn't have anything to announce on the subject at this time.
For the last year, UFC President Dana White, has said he wanted to jump into the boxing world and start a promotion. TKO Group President Mark Shapiro is also on record as saying boxing would be an endeavor the company could likely go down.
“Boxing is something we would do organically,” he said in December, per MMA Fighting. “Nothing to buy, just something we’d start up and likely take a partner from the Middle East that would serve as an investment partner for us.”- Mark Shapiro (h/t Post Wrestling)
WWE just announced that the Royal Rumble PLE would be heading to Saudi Arabia in 2026. This marks the first time ever that the Road to WrestleMania kickoff event will take place internationally.
WWE and Saudi Arabia entered into a billion dollar partnership in 2018 that brought special events to the country twice a year. Most recently, the company was there for Crown Jewel in early November of last year. At that event, the company crowned the first-ever men's and women's Crown Jewel champions.
