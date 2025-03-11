Ace Austin Discusses Chris Bey's Inspirational Injury Recovery
TNA wrestler Chris Bey is defying the odds, and his tag team partner isn't surprised it is happening.
Bey was seriously injured in a tag team match against The Hardys at a TNA taping last fall, losing the ability to walk. However, Bey recently posted videos of his progress as he learns to take steps again, and has captured the wrestling world by storm.
His tag partner Ace Austin appeared on WhatCulture Wrestling to discuss Bey's progress, and discussed how difficult the situation was at first.
"If everybody out there would have been able to see him on day one, that video would have been even more powerful," he said. "I went to the hospital with him immediately after the accident and I stayed by his side every moment that they would let me for two weeks. I didn’t leave Detroit, I didn’t go nowhere, I didn’t do nothing, I stayed right there with him."
Austin talked about how resilient Bey has been in the face of adversity, and how he is inspiring all of those around him through his recovery.
"The toughest parts of it, I literally have goosebumps talking about it right now. He has such a strength — they told him he had a 5-to-10 percent chance of walking again. I remember when he got that news, it brought him down just a little bit, but he did not let it pull him under," he said.
"He totally pushed that aside and he said, ‘There’s no way that’s going to be me.’ I just admire that so much. I’ve been able to see updates and I’ve been able to see the progress up to this point, so it wasn’t a surprise to me when he posted that or anything, of course I knew about it. But, seeing every step of the way so far, it’s only been three months since that happened. Almost four months since that accident and he’s already on his feet. That’s baffling, his strength and his determination is so inspirational. I knew that he was strong and I knew he was capable of anything, but this is what we call pudding proof."
Austin would go on to offer praise for his tag partner, and mentioned the impact he has had on him through viewing his progress.
"You never know what somebody is capable of until you really put them in a tough spot like that, you really put him in the trenches and he proved what he’s made of. It really inspired me to be more than just talk," he said. "You got to put your money where your mouth is, man. If you say you’re strong, if you say you’re capable, you got to do it when the time comes.
"He didn’t tell me he was going to post that video or anything like that, but it brought me to tears when I saw it — especially on his birthday. I bet you that he had that goal in his head, I bet you he was thinking to himself, ‘My birthday is coming up, when it’s time to make the statement, I got to make the statement big.’ What a way he did that. So powerful standing up in his own two feet and walking towards that camera and thanking everybody for the outpouring of love and support, which in itself was baffling."
