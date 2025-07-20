AJ Styles Reveals Raw Emotions Ahead Of His TNA Return At Slammiversary
AJ Styles has revealed his thoughts on his long-awaited return to TNA.
Styles has officially been announced for TNA Slammiversary on Sunday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, which will the first appearance for ‘The Phenomenal One’ in the company in over a decade.
What does the occasion mean to Styles?
He took to X ahead of Slammiversary to reveal his thoughts on his journey from TNA to WWE, while also reflecting on what he’s tell his younger self.
“If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself ‘You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride.
“You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing—it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.’”
The Takedown On SI’s Jon Alba reported on Thursday that Styles appearing at Slammiversary had been in the works “for some time now” and was considered a top priority for TNA officials.
Alba also mentioned that there was optimism from TNA sources that Styles would wrestle another match in the company as part of the ongoing partnership with WWE.
Styles signed with TNA back in May 2002 and captured numerous championships with the promotion, including the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (2) and X Division Championship (6).
The Takedown On SI will have live coverage of TNA Slammiversary at 8 p.m. ET.
