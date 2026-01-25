Backstage Update On Killer Kelly Departing TNA Wrestling

Killer Kelly's run with TNA Wrestling has come to an end.

It was recently reported that the two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion was finishing up with the company, and Kelly confirmed the news herself on social media Sunday morning.

She released a statement thanking the TNA for the opportunity to perform there the last few years, and said that she was now accepting independent bookings.

My time with TNA has come to an end.



I know this is a long time coming, but y’all deserve to read something coming from me.

A contract extension was offered, but in the end we’ve decided not to go that route. And that’s totally fine!

I love TNA, and my time there was full of… pic.twitter.com/HuCB2FOSFJ — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) January 25, 2026

"I love TNA, and my time there was full of ups, and very few downs. I’ve been apart of this amazing team and I’m really thankful for that, especially for the lifelong friends I’ve made along the way.



I’ve grew so much as a performer/wrestler, the team made me look like an absolute superstar with my promos (which were the f*cking coolest ever), and I had the opportunity to make history with the FIRST EVER Women’s Dog Collar match on tv." Kelly wrote in her statement

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp was the one who broke the news that Kelly would be finishing up with TNA, and he's now learned a bit more about the contract extension that was offered and ultimately turned down.

"We're told that the extension offer was a short-term one, and that TNA has offered a number of short-term extensions, which are becoming quite standard there," Ross said in his report.

Kelly first competed for TNA back in 2020, but became a regular two years later. She was signed to WWE under the UK brand for two years prior to that, but made the decision to leave on her own.

Could Killer Kelly soon be All Elite?

Killer Kelly | TNA Wrestling

There's been no official word on Kelly's immediate in-ring future, but Sean Ross Sapp says there is an expectation that members of the AEW roster will be campaigning to bring her aboard.

"We’re told that Kelly was backstage at the January 14 episode of AEW Dynamite as her fiancée Myron Reed was debuting for the company. There are members of the roster who have said they would push for her to get aboard, but we haven’t been told that there were conversations there."

Myron Reed recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, alongside his Rascalz stablemates Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. Trey Miguel also signed, but he was later released after AEW President Tony Khan was unable to get clearance to use him on company programming. Miguel has since re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

