Backstage Update On Killer Kelly Departing TNA Wrestling
Killer Kelly's run with TNA Wrestling has come to an end.
It was recently reported that the two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion was finishing up with the company, and Kelly confirmed the news herself on social media Sunday morning.
She released a statement thanking the TNA for the opportunity to perform there the last few years, and said that she was now accepting independent bookings.
"I love TNA, and my time there was full of ups, and very few downs. I’ve been apart of this amazing team and I’m really thankful for that, especially for the lifelong friends I’ve made along the way.Kelly wrote in her statement
I’ve grew so much as a performer/wrestler, the team made me look like an absolute superstar with my promos (which were the f*cking coolest ever), and I had the opportunity to make history with the FIRST EVER Women’s Dog Collar match on tv."
Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp was the one who broke the news that Kelly would be finishing up with TNA, and he's now learned a bit more about the contract extension that was offered and ultimately turned down.
"We're told that the extension offer was a short-term one, and that TNA has offered a number of short-term extensions, which are becoming quite standard there," Ross said in his report.
Kelly first competed for TNA back in 2020, but became a regular two years later. She was signed to WWE under the UK brand for two years prior to that, but made the decision to leave on her own.
Could Killer Kelly soon be All Elite?
There's been no official word on Kelly's immediate in-ring future, but Sean Ross Sapp says there is an expectation that members of the AEW roster will be campaigning to bring her aboard.
"We’re told that Kelly was backstage at the January 14 episode of AEW Dynamite as her fiancée Myron Reed was debuting for the company. There are members of the roster who have said they would push for her to get aboard, but we haven’t been told that there were conversations there."
Myron Reed recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, alongside his Rascalz stablemates Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. Trey Miguel also signed, but he was later released after AEW President Tony Khan was unable to get clearance to use him on company programming. Miguel has since re-signed with TNA Wrestling.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Spoiled AJ Styles' WWE Retirement
Sami Zayn Becomes #1 Contender, Advances To Face Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble
WWE 2K26 'Monday Night Wars' Edition Revealed On Saturday Night's Main Event
Roman Reigns Declares For WWE Royal Rumble, Updated List Of 2026 Participants
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com