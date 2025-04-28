Wrestling On FanNation

Former WWE Superstar Announces TNA Signing At Rebellion PPV

The Knockouts Division has added to its ranks as former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell has now signed with TNA Wrestling.

Rick Ucchino

TNAwrestling.com

Indi Hartwell has crossed the line.

The former NXT Women's Champion made a special appearance Sunday night at TNA Rebellion, where it was announced that she was the newest member of the TNA Knockouts Division.

Hartwell received a great reception from the crowd at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, and called her arrival a dream come true during a brief interview with Gia Miller.

Indi made a name for herself during her four year stay in NXT, but she was released from her WWE contract last fall after a lackluster run on the main roster.

She was drafted to Monday Night Raw in April of 2023, just a few weeks after she captured her first NXT Women's Championship in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Hartwell had to relinquish the title upon her call up, and unfortunately, was never really presented with a creative opportunity to prove herself on Raw or SmackDown the following year.

Her arrival in TNA Wrestling marks a fresh start for the talented 28-year-old. We'll find out what's next for Indi Hartwell when TNA IMPACT goes live this Thursday from the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

