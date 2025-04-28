Former WWE Superstar Announces TNA Signing At Rebellion PPV
Indi Hartwell has crossed the line.
The former NXT Women's Champion made a special appearance Sunday night at TNA Rebellion, where it was announced that she was the newest member of the TNA Knockouts Division.
Hartwell received a great reception from the crowd at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, and called her arrival a dream come true during a brief interview with Gia Miller.
Indi made a name for herself during her four year stay in NXT, but she was released from her WWE contract last fall after a lackluster run on the main roster.
She was drafted to Monday Night Raw in April of 2023, just a few weeks after she captured her first NXT Women's Championship in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Hartwell had to relinquish the title upon her call up, and unfortunately, was never really presented with a creative opportunity to prove herself on Raw or SmackDown the following year.
Her arrival in TNA Wrestling marks a fresh start for the talented 28-year-old. We'll find out what's next for Indi Hartwell when TNA IMPACT goes live this Thursday from the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.
