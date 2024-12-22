Matt Hardy Comments On Tessa Blanchard's TNA Return
The backlash regarding Tessa Blanchard’s alleged re-signing to TNA continues, and another legendary superstar has commented on giving her a second chance.
TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently commented about Blanchard’s return on his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast and his feelings on whether she should be forgiven for her alleged transgressions.
MORE: Exclusive: The Hardy Boys Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling
“There were a few people that I was sitting in the room with. They’re like, ‘Oh, man. She was here at one time and she didn’t do things right’, or whatever else. One thing I have heard is that everyone that she was going to be working with, they were given the heads up, and they knew that was gonna be happening. But also, apparently, they’ve been following her pretty closely and just seeing how she’s been as a performer, and how professional she’s been, and whatnot. It seems so far so good.”- Matt Hardy
Blanchard, a former TNA World Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion, has been accused of both racist and bullying behavior by several of her former colleagues. Blanchard has denied all allegations.
Hardy also stated that Blanchard made herself available to anyone who wanted to speak to her that took issue with her return. Hardy stated that if it wasn’t for second chances, he’d have never succeeded in the industry.
“I think as a society too, if someone is actually trying to right their wrongs and get their life back on course, we still have to be able to give second chances or third chances. If I hadn’t got second chances, I’d have been f*****. There’s a lot of people, especially in pro wrestling, that sometimes if they’re trying to prove themselves and they seem like they are worthy of being given another opportunity, you got to let them have it."- Matt Hardy
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented earlier this week about Blanchard, stating that people who were working to cancel her needed to “get off of it,” and that he believes she deserves a second chance.
Blanchard was reported to have re-signed to TNA earlier this week, a report that she denies. CMLL has confirmed that she is no longer with the promotion. Blanchard appeared on TNA Final Resolution and attacked Jordynne Grace after her match with Rosemary.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
Jordynne Grace on WWE-TNA Partnership: ‘My Pie-in-the-Sky Dream is to Have a Worlds Collide Pay-Per-View’
TNA Wrestling Owner Anthem Sports & Entertainment Appoints New President
Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick Hogan, Asks Judge To Let Him Off Probation Six Months Early