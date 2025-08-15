New Report Offers Additional Info On A Potential TNA Purchase
WWE and TNA have had an official working relationship since the beginning of 2025. The two promotions have exchanged talent with various NXT stars holding gold in TNA throughout the year and some wrestling tonight at the TNA Emergence 2025 special event.
Could the wrestling world see WWE have an even bigger stake in TNA? It's possible and a brand new report indicates why.
A new report from The Wrestling Observer indicates that WWE has the first right of refusal on a potential TNA purchase. The report indicates that WWE has a certain length of time to buy the company and can match any other offers for the promotion.
MORE: Shocking Name Rumored To Have Entered The Mix To Buy TNA
According to the report, the goal for WWE with this clause is to make sure any company that purchases TNA is friendly with them. Yesterday, The Takedown on SI reported that TNA would potentially be willing to go up against AEW Dynamite head to head inside of a new television deal.
TNA is currently negotiating potential partnerships with CAA's help. Current WWE CEO Nick Khan used to hold a major position inside that agency.
TNA rumors are running wild
In addition to this news regarding WWE potentially buying TNA, rumors on other potential suitors are running wild regarding the company.
Yesterday, Fightful reported that former UFC boss, Lorenzo Fertitta, was potentially interested in buying TNA. Fertitta has obvious ties to WWE through TKO Group Holdings who are UFC's current owners.
TNA Emergence 2025
Amidst a wide variety of TNA business news and rumors, the company will present TNA Emergence on Friday night. In the show's main event, NXT Superstar Trick Williams is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against Moose.
In other action, Leon Slater takes on Cedric Alexander for the X-Division Championship, Mike Santana takes on Sami Callihan in a singles match, Steve Maclin faces Jack Something for the TNA International Championship, and The Hardys face the The Rascalz in a tag team match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships.
