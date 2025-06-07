The IInspiration Are Back In TNA Wrestling But How Long Will They Stick Around?
The IInspiration are back in TNA Wrestling and they are coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
The former TNA Knockouts World Tag Team and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions made their return at TNA Against All Odds Friday night after a three year absence.
Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay interrupted the celebration of the Elegance Brand after they had kicked off the show with a six woman tag team victory over Xia Brookside, Harley Hudson, and Myla Grace. The IInspiration struck their iconic entrance pose and then hit Ash and Heather By Elegance with the old discount double check.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the deals for Lee and McKay, formerly known as Peyton Royce and Bilie Kay in WWE, came together within the last couple of weeks.
"Those we spoke to within TNA said that the regime changes in the past couple of years contributed to their decision to come back," Ross Sapp said in his report. "TNA had been looking at bringing in additional tag teams for their Knockouts division."
Their contracts are reportedly short-term deals, less than a year, with a mutual option to extend if all is going well. The IInspiration are set for their in-ring return this Thursday on TNA IMPACT!, their first for the company since April of 2022.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE SmackDown Results [6/6/25]: Cena & Paul Spring Trap, Seth Rollins Sends Message
10 Greatest Lucha Libre Wrestlers Of All Time
Takedown Discussions: Is Triple H Getting Too Much Blame For WWE Talent Releases?