TNA Heavily Shopping Television Programming To Multiple Suitors
TNA is currently in the process of shopping it's television programming to potential suitors.
Jon Alba from The Takedown on SI is reporting that TNA is currently talking with five different potential television partners -- including streaming platforms. This news comes on the heels of a report from PWInsider that the company hired two new Vice Presidents.
According to PWInsider, Eric Tompkins, the Director of TV Production and Head of Media Relations, Ross Forman, were both promoted to VP's.
As of this moment, there is no indication regarding who TNA is speaking to specifically regarding potential TV deals. TNA has been in a partnership with WWE since the beginning of the year, which seemingly could open up doors for the company that have previously been shut to them.
TNA and WWE have traded talent back and forth in a variety of different ways since the partnership began. Most recently, Trick Williams appeared on both the TNA Rebellion PPV event and the most recent episode of Impact.
TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, wrestled and lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Hendry was the surprise, open challenge opponent for Orton after Kevin Owens was removed from the card due to injury.
