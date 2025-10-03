TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals Possibility Of A TNA Sale
TNA President Carlos Silva may be hard at work trying to secure the company a new media rights deal, but there could be even larger plans on the horizon for the 23-year-old promotion.
Silva revealed this week in a conversation with TVInsider that TNA is actively engaged with a specific partner in regards to its media rights expansion. In that same conversation, Silva said the key to garnering interest in the company from outside entities is to provide a quality product.
"I have built up and sold a number of properties throughout my career. I think the key to all of that is having a great product," he said.
"We’re going to keep building the product and keep building the audience and keep building the digital platforms and the social. We’re going to keep building our partnerships we have with WWE and NXT, which is great. That’s going to bring in sponsorships. We are going to keep building up the engine."
WWE and NXT have been featuring TNA talent on its programming for the better part of the last year, resulting in more exposure for the company.
A TNA Sale?
Silva revealed in a conversation earlier this year with The Takedown on SI that TNA was hoping to garner between $7 million and $10 million on a potential media rights deal. Additionally, multiple sources indicated that the parties involved were willing to be flexible with the property, even expressing an openness to move nights to oppose AEW (a notion that Silva did not deny).
Even so, many have speculated whether or not the negotiations, in combination with TNA's presence on WWE television, could be positioning the company for a potential sale. While he discussed putting the product in a better position to succeed, Silva did bring up the possibility of a sale in his conversation with Scott Fishman.
"If we do all that, yeah, there could definitely be people that come and knock on our door and say, “can we give you investment dollars?” Or they may say, “can we buy you?” But if we don’t build the product or make it great, none of that other stuff happens. That’s a great problem to have. And I’m happy to talk about that great problem as we continue to build TNA," Silva said.
Though the promotion has a major show coming up with the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special event on Tuesday, its biggest show of the fall will be at Bound For Glory later this month. TNA has reportedly sold more than 4,500 tickets so far for the show, making it the second-largest U.S. show this year it has run behind Slammiversary.
"Right now, we’re concentrating on getting through 2025, kill it at Bound for Glory, and then build the rest of the year so we can launch into 2026," he said. "Opportunities come your way when you’re healthy and have a great product."
