TNA Removes PCO From Roster Following Meltdown At GCW Show
The PCO vs. TNA saga took another turn Wednesday, just days after he blew up on the company at GCW's "The People vs. GCW" event.
The 57-year-old former WWE star and TNA Digital Media Champion won a battle royal to kick off the show, and followed up by grabbing his title belt, a chair, and a microphone. He proceeded to bash the title with the hammer, then took the microphone to belittle the company.
GCW would quickly cut the broadcast feed momentarily.
TNA was reportedly furious with the turn of events, which was legitimate and not part of an angle. He was also reported to be done with the company at the end of 2024, with the expectation being he would drop the championship for one additional date in January.
The company seemingly cemented the divorce by removing PCO from its official roster page as of Wednesday. The Takedown on SI has reached out to TNA to confirm his status, though it is still not entirely clear as of press time.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also reported this week PCO had tentatively agreed to a new deal with TNA for less money, but the company decided to part ways anyway and have him drop the Digital Media Championship in San Antonio at the upcoming tapings.
MORE: TNA Reportedly Furious Over PCO Outburst At GCW Show
PCO won the Digital Media Championship from A.J. Francis at TNA Slammiversary last summer, and held it through the rest of the calendar year. His GCW status is also unclear at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (1/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Reveals Spring 2025 Live Event Schedule
Netflix CEO Praises WWE Raw's Performance After Debut
Shelton Benjamin Says One Key Moment With Vince McMahon Made Him Realize He Didn't Have A Future In WWE