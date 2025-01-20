PCO Destroys TNA Digital Media Championship, Rants Against TNA In Surprise GCW Appearance
Game Changer Wrestling has developed a reputation for being willing to push the envelope, but its Hammerstein Ballroom show took a bizarre turn Sunday night.
TNA wrestler PCO made a surprise appearance on the "The People vs. GCW" pay-per-view, winning the kickoff rumble on the show. He then took the mic and said while he had been with TNA for three years, he had something he wanted to say.
PCO then grabbed a sledgehammer and his TNA Digital Media Championship. He proceeded to place the title belt on a steel chair, then battered it with the hammer multiple times to the shock of the audience.
"I sold out the biggest house in TNA history," the 57-year-old said after smashing the belt. "I sold more t-shirt [sic] in one night than any TNA superstars."
The microphone was then taken from his hand, and music played shortly after.
The GCW PPV feed was cut briefly as a result of the incident.
Notably, the PCO appearance came as TNA was hitting the airwaves with its TNA Genesis PPV. While it may have seemed like it could have been an angle, PWInsider reports it was not, and appeared to be a legitimate unscripted moment for the former WWE talent. The report also indicated his TNA contract expired at the end of 2024.
MORE: Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Hopes For "Game-Changing" John Cena Moment During WWE Retirement Tour
PCO has been the TNA Digital Media Champion since TNA Slammiversary back in July, when he beat A.J. Francis in his home province of Quebec.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Shares Frustrating WWE Vince McMahon Story
Mick Foley Hints At Entering WWE Royal Rumble
Drew McIntyre Has Surprising Praise For CM Punk