TNA Under Siege 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
TNA Wrestling is back with its first special event since the Rebellion pay-per-view when the company heads to the CAA Arena in Brampton, Ontario, Canada for Under Siege.
The show will be headlined by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teaming with Elijah to face Frankie Kazarian and WWE NXT's Trick Williams in a tag team main event.
Just two days before Williams will challenge Hendry for the TNA World Title at NXT Battleground, the two men will meet in tag team action as things heat up between the two rivals ahead of their title showdown in Tampa, Florida.
In the biggest title bout of the evening, Masha Slamovich will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against former WWE star Victoria Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox.
Crawford has arrived in TNA Wrestling with the help of NXT's Robert Stone, looking to claim the top prize for the Knockouts division. Slamovich will look to add another former champion to list of her successful title defenses at this event.
MORE: Major Update On Joe Hendry's WWE And TNA Future (Exclusive Detail)
In another title contest on the show, Nic & Ryan Nemeth will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against Matt Hardy and Leon Slater.
With Jeff Hardy unable to travel to Canada, The Hardys' protege Slater will take his place in an attempt to wrestle away the gold Team X-Treme lost at Rebellion.
Elsewhere on the card, Ash & Heather By Elegance will continue their rivalry with Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships, while Eddie Edwards faces Cody Deaner with Deaner looking to receive a new TNA contract with a victory.
Here is everything you need to know about this Friday's TNA Under Siege 2025 event.
TNA Under Siege 2025 Date:
Date: May 23, 2025
TNA Under Siege 2025 Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
TNA Under Siege 2025 Location:
Location: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada
How to Watch TNA Under Siege 2025:
Streaming: TNA+, Triller TV
Match Card (Announced):
Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian
Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts World Championship
Nic & Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater for the TNA World Tag Team Championships
Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships
Tessa Blanchard w/Robert Stone vs. Arianna Grace w/Santino Marella
Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner (If Deaner wins, he will receive a TNA contract)
Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis
