Major Update On Joe Hendry's WWE And TNA Future (Exclusive Detail)
If you say his name, he's almost certainly going to appear on a WWE or TNA show these days. That's because TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is pretty much everywhere.
Hendry won the world title earlier this January, and made his WWE main roster debut in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Feb. 1. He would then show up as Randy Orton's mystery opponent at WrestleMania 41, losing but earning Orton's endorsement in the process. Since then, he's been appearing regularly on NXT TV, and will defend his TNA title against Trick Williams.
If you think that's an indicator his WWE future is bright, you would be correct.
PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports Hendry is extremely well regarded within WWE right now, and has been praised for his professionalism, creativity, and in-ring ability. Per Johnson, Hendry is essentially considered to be a "lock" to sign with WWE in an official capacity once his TNA contract is up.
Hendry has quickly become one of the biggest stars in wrestling since his viral ascension began last year, and is now one of the top draws on the wrestling convention circuit. He first appeared in WWE NXT on June 18 of last year, with the official YouTube clip of his debut amassing 1.5 million views as of now.
Though the initial report did not indicate when Hendry would be a free agent, TNA sources told The Takedown on SI it wouldn't likely be until at least the winter.
His initial WWE main roster debut had been planned for earlier this year, but plans were changed at the last minute, leading instead to his WrestleMania moment with Orton.
