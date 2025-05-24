TNA Wrestling Reportedly Making More Changes To Television Product
TNA Wrestling is reportedly making more adjustments to its on-screen product.
President Carlos Silva confirmed to The Takedown on SI earlier this month that TNA would be scaling back on the amount of intentional bleeding in matches as part of an effort to better appeal to future sponsors and media partners.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now heard about other tweaks that are in the works.
"We got word that the talent relations department passed down a memo that stated that slaps will no longer be allowed unless approved by an agent," Ross Sapp reported Saturday. "In addition, it was noted that throat slashing wasn't allowed at all, and would come with a $100 fine each time it's done."
Ross Sapp was informed that a TNA talent meeting was held Saturday to discuss these latest changes. Also, it was expressed to the performers that company higher-ups were not happy about recent memos being leaked to the media.
It should come as no surprise that this latest information was also leaked to the media. We'll provide more information on the newest adjustments to TNA Wrestling as it becomes available.
