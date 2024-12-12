Who Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Wife? Everything About Lauren Hashian
There might not be a more famous professional wrestler in history than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Despite everything fans know about his legendary wrestling career or blockbuster Hollywood movies, they might not know anything about his other half.
Lauren Hashian met Johnson in 2007 and started a 12 year romance that led to an engagement in 2019. The two later got married that same year. Here is everything you need know about The Rock's wife, Lauren Hashian.
She was a musician
Born on September 8, 1984, Lauren Hashian is from Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Inspired by her father Sib who was a former drummer, Hashian pursued a career as a musician. She has been a creative synch coordinator at Warner Music Group and later worked for the music department at Paramount Pictures.
How Lauren Met Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Meeting on the set of Johnson's 2006 "The Game Plan" film, The Rock and Lauren Hashian crossed paths and eventually reconnected to start dating in 2007. Speaking with WSJ Magazine in December 2019, Johnson admitted that neither one of them were looking for a relationship at that time because he had just split from his ex-wife Dany Garcia.
“At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”- The Rock
MORE: The Rock Net Worth 2024
The Rock's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia
Meeting in college at the University of Miami, Dwayne Johnson met his eventual wife Dany Garcia. The two later got married in 1997. The couple have one child together, Simone Johnson, which many WWE fans may know as current NXT General Manager Ava. In June 2007, Garcia and The Rock announced they were getting a divorce.
After a career in finance, Garcia began to manage Johnson in his Hollywood acting career one year after their divorce in 2008. Following the success of Johnson's acting resume with Garcia as his manager, she co-founded the production company, Seven Bucks Productions with her ex-husband.
Seven Bucks Productions are listed as producers on several films, such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Shazam!, Black Adam and more. The duo also went on to be part of the management group that purchased the XFL from Vince McMahon in 2020.
The Rock's relationship with Lauren Hashian is his first major one following his split with Garcia. However, both Johnson and Garcia remain close friends and co-parents.
The Rock & Hashian's "secret wedding"
On August 18, 2019, Johnson and Hashian got married in Hawaii after 12 years of dating. On his hesitation towards getting married again after his divorce to Dany Garcia, The Rock told WSJ Magazine:
“My divorce did a number on me. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.' ”
Despite their love for one another, the couple decided to have a top-secret wedding. Going to great lengths to avoid any paparazzi being present for their special day, Johnson hired security to make sure that his wedding would not be disturbed.
“We had a full security detail in case there were helicopters. No one knew. I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”
In front of a small group of their family and friends including their two children, Johnson and Hashian exchanged vows in the early morning in Hawaii.
Johnson & Hashian's children
Johnson and Hashian have two daughters together, Jasmine and Tiana. Jasmine, 8 years old, is the older sibling, born on December 16, 2015. Meanwhile, Tiana, 6 years old, is the younger child who was born on April 17, 2018.
In May 2021, The Rock posted a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to Hashian on Instagram for being a role model to their two daughters. Captioning various pictures of his wife, The Rock wrote the following caption:
"You are the shining example to our daughters who's love and adoration for you is boundless - that it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. ily dj x #happymothersday ❤️."
Recommended
The Rock Celebrates Thanksgiving While Becoming First Actor To Achieve Rare Milestone
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time